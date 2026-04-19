Salesforce unveils Headless 360 at TDX to automate support workflows

Headless 360 offers over 60 tools

With more than 60 tools and more than 30 preconfigured coding skills built in, Headless 360 helps AI work directly with live data and real workflows.

There's also an Experience Layer for building custom UI pieces across apps like Slack or Teams, plus features like AgentExchange, which opens up access to thousands of Salesforce apps using AI searches.

Pricing isn't out yet, but usage limits should be similar to regular APIs.