Salesforce upgrades Slackbot to pull answers and schedule meetings
Technology
Salesforce has given Slackbot a major boost to make working in Slack smoother and faster.
Now, you can ask it things like "What did we decide about the Q4 budget?" and it will pull answers straight from your chats, files, and channels: no more endless scrolling.
It can even schedule meetings for you with a simple message.
Slackbot connects with Salesforce data securely
The new Slackbot learns your style and can whip up meeting notes or project briefs automatically.
It also connects with Salesforce data so you get helpful insights right inside your conversations.
Everything stays secure too. Slackbot only does what you let it, keeping your info protected.
These features are rolling out now for Business+ and Enterprise users.