Salesforce's Pathak: AI could handle half of enterprise data management

Informatica expands India R&D teams

Even with all this potential, many Indian companies are holding back on full-scale AI adoption due to worries about privacy, governance, and unclear results.

As Pathak put it, "We used to say 'garbage in, garbage out.' With AI agents, it's 'garbage in, gospel out.' They take in all the garbage, but because they are very persuasive, they don't even let the user know that they have data quality challenges."

To help fix this, Informatica is boosting its AI-powered tools and expanding its R&D teams in India to make smarter adoption easier.