Sam Altman apologizes over flagged account before Tumbler Ridge shootings

OpenAI admits banning account, vows cooperation

OpenAI admitted it had banned Van Rootselaar's account in June 2025 but did not think it needed police involvement at the time.

Now, the company says it will work more closely with all levels of government to help ensure something like this never happens again.

B.C. Premier David Eby said Altman's apology was "necessary, and yet grossly insufficient for the devastation done to the families of Tumbler Ridge."

OpenAI says it is committed to learning from this and improving safety going forward.