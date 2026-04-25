Sam Altman apologizes over flagged account before Tumbler Ridge shootings
OpenAI head Sam Altman has publicly apologized for not alerting authorities about a user account flagged for violent content before the tragic Tumbler Ridge shootings on Feb. 10, 2026.
The incident involved 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who killed eight people, including her family and school victims, before taking her own life.
Altman shared his regret online and offered condolences to the community.
OpenAI admits banning account, vows cooperation
OpenAI admitted it had banned Van Rootselaar's account in June 2025 but did not think it needed police involvement at the time.
Now, the company says it will work more closely with all levels of government to help ensure something like this never happens again.
B.C. Premier David Eby said Altman's apology was "necessary, and yet grossly insufficient for the devastation done to the families of Tumbler Ridge."
OpenAI says it is committed to learning from this and improving safety going forward.