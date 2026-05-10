Sam Altman calls GPT-5.5 'autistic genius' and major AI leap
Technology
OpenAI Sam Altman just posted about GPT-5.5, calling it an "autistic genius" and a major leap for AI.
This new model stands out because it can tackle complicated tasks all on its own, no human needed.
GPT-5.5 finished tough coding autonomously
Altman shared that GPT-5.5 managed to finish tough coding jobs by itself, which left him "very optimistic for the future."
Designed to fit right into coding, research, and office work, GPT-5.5 aims to make workflows smoother with natural conversations and smart task handling.