Sam Altman invites Elon Musk to GPT-5.5 launch amid lawsuit
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has publicly invited Elon Musk to a private launch event for GPT-5.5 in San Francisco on May 5, 2026.
The invite follows online chatter about Musk possibly showing up unannounced, to which Altman responded with a lighthearted "He can come if he wants... world needs more love," sparking plenty of buzz.
All this is happening while Musk is suing OpenAI, a company he co-founded, claiming it's moved away from its original nonprofit mission.
Musk seeks $150 billion from OpenAI
Musk's lawsuit accuses OpenAI of putting profits over principles and asks for up to $150 billion in damages, while OpenAI denies any wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, the company just rolled out GPT-5.5 with new coding and science features, showing it's still pushing AI forward despite all the legal drama.