Sam Altman invites Elon Musk to GPT-5.5 launch amid lawsuit Technology May 02, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has publicly invited Elon Musk to a private launch event for GPT-5.5 in San Francisco on May 5, 2026.

The invite follows online chatter about Musk possibly showing up unannounced, to which Altman responded with a lighthearted "He can come if he wants... world needs more love," sparking plenty of buzz.

All this is happening while Musk is suing OpenAI, a company he co-founded, claiming it's moved away from its original nonprofit mission.