Sam Altman on user suicide after ChatGPT mental health support
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has opened up about the suicide of a user who turned to ChatGPT for mental health support, sparking tough questions about how AI fits into mental health care.
Altman said, "I mean, first of all, these are some of the hardest questions that we face or that anybody developing this technology faces," and admitted that while AI can help, it's not without risks.
OpenAI vows privacy and expert collaboration
OpenAI says ChatGPT isn't meant to replace real therapists and promised that user privacy comes first: no sharing data without consent.
OpenAI says it is working with mental health experts to help ChatGPT better spot distress and guide people toward proper help, aiming to make future interactions safer for everyone.