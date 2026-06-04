Sam Altman opposes US approval before AI launches, meets lawmakers
Technology
Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, isn't on board with the idea of needing US government approval before launching new AI models.
He's in D.C. this week, meeting lawmakers like House Speaker Mike Johnson to share his views and shape how AI gets regulated.
OpenAI seeks Commerce funding, expert oversight
Altman also wants more funding for testing AI models through the US Department of Commerce.
OpenAI is calling for extra experts (think cybersecurity and national security professionals) to help make oversight stronger.
All this comes as OpenAI gears up for a possible IPO, so any new rules could really impact how fast these companies can innovate and release their technology.