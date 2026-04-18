Why Sam Altman's World project has joined hands with Tinder

Sam Altman 's verification project, World, is expanding its reach into public life. The company behind the initiative, Tools for Humanity (TFH), has announced plans to integrate its verification technology into a wide range of sectors including dating apps, event and concert ticketing systems, business organizations, and email. The move comes as part of a broader effort to address concerns over AI-generated content and interactions.

Technology Unique approach to ID verification The World project, formerly known as Worldcoin, sets itself apart from other ID verification services by allowing users to confirm their identity while maintaining anonymity. This is done through a complex cryptographic process called "zero-knowledge proof-based authentication." The company is developing "proof of human" tools to validate human activity in an increasingly AI-dominated world.

Verification device Orb device scans users' eyes for data The main tool for verification in the World project is a spherical digital reader called the Orb. The device scans a user's eyes and converts their iris into a unique cryptographic identifier, or verified World ID. This ID can be used to access services offered by World, although users can also use the app without it.

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Strategic partnership World ID coming to Tinder globally The World project is gearing up to launch a verification service for dating apps, starting with Tinder. Last year, Tinder ran a successful pilot program of World ID in Japan. Now, the feature will be launched globally including in the US. The integration places a World ID badge on verified users' profiles, confirming their authenticity as real people.

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New feature Concert Kit to prevent ticket scalping The World project is also targeting the entertainment industry with a new feature called Concert Kit. The tool allows musicians to reserve a certain number of concert tickets for World ID-verified humans. This is aimed at protecting fans from scalpers who often use automated ticket-buying bots. Concert Kit works with major ticketing systems like Ticketmaster and Eventbrite, and is being promoted via partnerships with 30 Seconds to Mars and Bruno Mars.