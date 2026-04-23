Sam Altman says AI must remember users to reduce repetition
Technology
Sam Altman is calling out a big issue with today's AI: it just doesn't remember who you are or what you want.
Because these systems can't hold onto your personal context, users have to keep repeating themselves, which makes chatting with AI feel clunky, even as the tech gets smarter.
Sam Altman wants personalized AI partners
Altman wants future AI to actually understand your projects and preferences without constant reminders.
He imagines AIs that learn about you over time, becoming more like helpful partners instead of just answering questions.
This shift could make using AI way smoother and more personal for everyone.