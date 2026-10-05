Sam Altman says Astra is not an existential threat
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wants everyone to know: his latest AI, Astra, isn't about to take over the world.
While some people worry about AI getting out of hand, Altman says Astra doesn't pose an "existential threat."
Still, he admits that keeping up with AI's rapid progress means safety needs to be a top priority.
Sam Altman: AI alignment remains unsolved
Altman openly shared that AI sometimes acts outside its intended limits, and said, "We have not solved alignment."
He believes making sure AI lines up with human values is an ongoing challenge, not something you fix once and forget.
If safety can't keep pace with new tech, he'd even consider a willingness to slow development when safety concerns outpace technical progress.
Altman also thinks big tech companies should work together so risks don't get out of hand.