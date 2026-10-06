Sam Altman says OpenAI should make AI like electricity
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just shared his big-picture dream for AI: he wants it to be as accessible and helpful as fire or electricity.
In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, he said OpenAI should make AI "a fundamental thing that every person got hugely empowered with," believing AI can truly be a force for good.
Sam Altman urges wider AI access
Altman is worried about powerful tech staying in the hands of a few Silicon Valley insiders.
He's pushing for wider access so everyone benefits, even if that means taking on some cybersecurity risks.
For him, keeping AI open and avoiding too much regulation is key to making sure no single group controls the future of this technology.