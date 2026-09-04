Sam Altman apologies after messy rollout of OpenAI's Astra

In latency simulations, Astra performed better than GPT-5.6 Sol on the offline subset of OSWorld 2.0, achieving stronger results in about 47% less time per task.

The company also claims that Astra is its best model for software engineering yet, outperforming GPT-5.6 Sol on DeepSWE v1.1 at an estimated API cost per task around 57% lower when comparing each model's highest-scoring configuration.