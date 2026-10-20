Sam Altman urges international body to oversee advanced AI development
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman outlined ideas for a worldwide group to keep advanced AI in check.
He floated ideas like an international watchdog (think IAEA for AI), or merging big AI labs, but made it clear he's against letting just one company run the show.
His main message: handling powerful AI should be a team effort, not a solo act.
Security issues spur US oversight talks
Altman's push comes as worries about unsafe AI grow, especially after recent security issues at OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Anthropic.
In the US there are already voluntary checks on new AI models and talk of tougher rules if things get risky.
To help keep things safe and fair, industry leaders, including OpenAI, are working on new standards so that humans stay in control as AI gets smarter.