Sam Altman warns rising AI costs are squeezing big companies

Uber reportedly exhausted annual AI budget

Altman pointed out that just a few months ago, spending on AI wasn't really an issue for businesses, but now it's a serious headache.

Uber reportedly spent its entire annual AI budget in only a few months, and another company may have paid roughly $500 million in one month alone for Claude AI use.

Token consumption has exploded too; OpenAI's top user went from 100,000 tokens a month six and a half years ago to 100 billion per month today.

Altman said companies are asking him to make AI token use more efficient.