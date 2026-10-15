Samsung begins One UI 9 beta testing in South Korea
Technology
Samsung just kicked off the Android 17-based One UI 9 update for Galaxy S23 phones and the Z Fold 5, starting with beta testers in South Korea.
The update brings new Galaxy AI features, privacy settings, an expanded Galaxy AI toolkit, and Scam Detection tools.
If you're eager to try it out, you can check manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Z Fold 5 update around 485.41MB
Right now, only select users in South Korea who are part of the One UI 9 beta program have access, but more regions, including India, are expected to get it soon.
The S23 series could become the oldest Samsung flagship lineup to receive One UI 9.
For those keeping track: the update is about 485.41MB for Z Fold 5 and comes with new version numbers for each device.