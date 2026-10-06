Samsung brings Android 17 to US Fold 7, Flip 7
Technology
Samsung is bringing its new Android 17 update to more users in the US.
After hitting the Galaxy S26 series last month, the update is now rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
T-Mobile and Verizon users with Fold 7 are already seeing it, while AT&T folks can grab it for their Flip 7.
Android 17 for carrier-locked Galaxy S25
Galaxy S25 series owners aren't left out: Android 17 is now available for select carrier-locked models, including the S25 FE and S25 Edge.
Just head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check if it's live for you.
Unlocked versions should get the update soon, as Samsung keeps up its push for timely upgrades.