Samsung confirms AI-powered smart glasses planned over next 2 years
Technology
Samsung just confirmed it's working on AI-powered smart glasses, with two models planned over the next two years.
The first version, an audio-only pair with a built-in camera and speakers, could drop this year, aiming to take on Meta's Ray-Bans.
A more advanced model with a display is expected by 2026.
Samsung hints at Galaxy Buds Able
The Galaxy Glasses are designed to look like regular eyewear but pack in some smart tech under the hood.
Samsung also hinted at Galaxy Buds Able, which have an ear-cuff style for anyone wanting something different in audio wearables.
The company did mention possible memory chip shortages that could impact phone prices by 2027, so it's focusing on premium devices and expanding its lineup of AI-powered accessories to stay ahead.