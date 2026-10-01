Samsung confirms AI smart glasses launching later this year
Technology
Samsung just confirmed it's launching AI-powered smart glasses later this year.
Announced at Mobile World Congress by Jay Kim, the new glasses come with an eye-level camera that works with your phone to process what you see using AI: think snapping visuals and sending them straight to your Galaxy device.
Samsung glasses omit built in displays
These smart glasses will sync up with other Galaxy gadgets like your phone and watch, making everything work together smoothly.
Unlike rivals like Xreal or Meta, Samsung isn't going for built-in displays: these are more about helping you interact with AI across your devices.
Samsung says the glasses are smaller and less expensive.