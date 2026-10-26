Samsung cuts Galaxy A production 20% amid rising component costs
Technology
Samsung is dialing back its Galaxy A smartphone production by about 20%, affecting nearly 10 million units.
The main reason? Costs for memory and chipsets have shot up, so Samsung is shifting its focus to its higher-end flagship phones to keep profits healthy in a tough market.
Samsung Electronics MX division leads cuts
Samsung Electronics's MX division, which has been dealing with losses, is leading this change.
Even though Galaxy A models are super popular, Samsung plans to cut its production by more than 10% in 2027 to prioritize flagship products over sheer volume.
It's all about staying strong as the tech market keeps changing.