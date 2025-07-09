Samsung drops S Pen support for Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is all about being slimmer and lighter—just 8.9mm thick and weighing 215g.
By dropping the S Pen digitizer, Samsung made room for stronger ultra-thin glass, giving the phone a sleeker feel.
Massive AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and more
You get an expansive 8-inch main AMOLED display plus a handy 6.5-inch cover screen, both with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and up to 2,600 nits brightness—great for streaming or gaming.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with either 256GB or 512GB storage options and packs a solid 4,400mAh battery to keep things running.
Price and competition
Starting at $1,899 for the base model (256GB), it's definitely a premium pick.
While rivals like OPPO Find N5 still support stylus use, Samsung is betting that fans will prefer the Fold's lighter build and bigger screens over S Pen compatibility.
If portability and display size matter most to you, this one could be worth checking out.