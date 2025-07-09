Samsung drops S Pen support for Galaxy Z Fold 7

You get an expansive 8-inch main AMOLED display plus a handy 6.5-inch cover screen, both with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and up to 2,600 nits brightness—great for streaming or gaming. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with either 256GB or 512GB storage options and packs a solid 4,400mAh battery to keep things running.

Price and competition

Starting at $1,899 for the base model (256GB), it's definitely a premium pick.

While rivals like OPPO Find N5 still support stylus use, Samsung is betting that fans will prefer the Fold's lighter build and bigger screens over S Pen compatibility.

If portability and display size matter most to you, this one could be worth checking out.