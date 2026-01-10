Samsung Galaxy A17 5G now under $100 with trade-in offers
Samsung's new Galaxy A17 5G launched with a $30 discount—now $169.99 instead of the original $199.99 price, starting from January 7, 2026, as a limited-time launch deal.
It's part of Samsung's push to make their mid-range phones even more tempting.
Trade in and save more (plus freebies)
If you trade in an eligible old or damaged device, you can knock up to $70 off, bringing the A17 5G down to about $99.
Online buyers also score limited-time free subscriptions to SiriusXM streaming and Adobe Lightroom—nice little extras for music lovers and creators.
What's inside: specs and updates
The A17 5G packs an Exynos 1330 chip, 4GB RAM, and roomy 128GB storage (expandable up to a massive 2TB).
You get a big, vibrant 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display at a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, plus a hefty 5,000mAh battery with fast charging.
Samsung promises six years of OS and security updates—so your phone stays fresh for ages.