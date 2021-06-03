Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to feature a 90Hz display

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G's full specifications leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A22 in both 4G and 5G versions. In the latest development, SamMobile has leaked the Galaxy A22 5G in its full glory. According to the report, the handset will come with a 90Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will be offered in four color variants

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be offered in white, black, purple, and light green color options.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, it will be equipped with an 8MP camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is tipped to arrive as the company's cheapest 5G smartphone with a price-tag of around €250 or lower (roughly Rs. 22,000). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch.