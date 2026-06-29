Samsung Galaxy A57 5G deals on Amazon, no Prime needed
Technology
Missed Prime Day? No worries, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is still on sale at Amazon.
The 256GB version is now $509.99 (16% off), and the 128GB model is $449.99 (18% off).
You don't need a trade-in or Prime membership to grab these deals.
Galaxy A57 5G Exynos, 5,000mAh battery
The Galaxy A57 5G packs a big 6.7-inch OLED screen, triple cameras, and IP68 water and dust resistance, which is pretty rare for this price range.
With an efficient Exynos chip, 8GB RAM, and a solid 5,000mAh battery, it's built for all-day use without breaking the bank.
Plus, its aluminum-and-glass build keeps it both sturdy and lightweight.