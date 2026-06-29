Samsung Galaxy A57 5G deals on Amazon, no Prime needed

Galaxy A57 5G Exynos, 5,000mAh battery

The Galaxy A57 5G packs a big 6.7-inch OLED screen, triple cameras, and IP68 water and dust resistance, which is pretty rare for this price range.

With an efficient Exynos chip, 8GB RAM, and a solid 5,000mAh battery, it's built for all-day use without breaking the bank.

Plus, its aluminum-and-glass build keeps it both sturdy and lightweight.