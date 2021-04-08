-
Samsung releases April 2021 security update for Galaxy A71Last updated on Apr 08, 2021, 11:44 am
Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A71's 4G model in Hong Kong, according to SamMobile.
Though the official changelog is not available as of now, the update brings the April 2021 Android security patch along with general bug fixes and improvements.
The report also suggests that the A71 5G variant will receive the firmware by mid-April.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The update for the Galaxy A71 4G carries version number A715FZHU4BUC1 and is currently seeding in Hong Kong via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Design and display
The phone flaunts a Super AMOLED Plus screen
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A71 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
It is offered in four color options.
Information
It sports a 64MP main camera
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery
The Samsung Galaxy A71 draws power from a Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and is upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.