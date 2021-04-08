Last updated on Apr 08, 2021, 11:44 am

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A71's 4G model in Hong Kong, according to SamMobile. Though the official changelog is not available as of now, the update brings the April 2021 Android security patch along with general bug fixes and improvements. The report also suggests that the A71 5G variant will receive the firmware by mid-April.

Everything to know about the update

The update for the Galaxy A71 4G carries version number A715FZHU4BUC1 and is currently seeding in Hong Kong via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Design and display The phone flaunts a Super AMOLED Plus screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A71 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in four color options.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery