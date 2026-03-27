Samsung Galaxy Book6 series launched in India: Check prices, features

How much do the new laptops cost?

Prices start at ₹127,990 for the base model; the Pro is ₹178,990 and the Ultra starts at ₹242,990.

The Ultra packs a 16-inch Touch AMOLED display and NVIDIA RTX 5070 graphics for gamers or creators.

The base model is available in gray and silver, while the Pro and Ultra are available in gray only; they can be bought from Samsung stores or online.

Launch deals include up to 24 months' zero-interest EMI and cashback up to ₹5,000 on select models.