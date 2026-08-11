Samsung Galaxy Buds cleared by FDA for hearing aid features
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Buds are stepping up their game: they've now got FDA clearance for a new hearing aid feature.
Coming later in 2026, the new "Hearing Test" and "Hearing Aid" features will let users check their hearing and boost sounds right through the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and 4 Pro.
Tailored amplification with beamforming, noise elimination
These new tools aren't just basic volume boosters. The Hearing Test helps you figure out what you're missing, while the Hearing Aid feature amplifies things like high-pitched voices or whispers, tailoring the sound to your ears.
Samsung even added advanced tech like beamforming (to focus on voices in front of you) and noise elimination (stuff usually found in premium hearing aids).
The rollout starts in the US and a few other markets.