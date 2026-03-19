Samsung Galaxy Forever program now available for S26 series
Samsung just rolled out its Galaxy Forever program for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, making it way simpler (and lighter on your wallet) to grab the latest Galaxy.
You pay only one-half the phone's price over 12 months with no-cost EMIs and get 13 months of Samsung Care+ (worth ₹13,999) for accidental and liquid damage.
After 12 months, you can either return the device (assured buyback), upgrade to the next Galaxy, or pay off the rest to keep your phone.
How much does it cost to get an S26 Ultra?
The program currently applies to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+.
For example, an S26 Ultra (12GB+256GB) costs ₹139,999, but you only pay ₹5,833 per month plus a small program fee, totaling about ₹6,583 monthly.
You can sign up online via Samsung's website using Finance+ or credit cards.
Where to buy the Galaxy Forever program
Galaxy Forever is available on Samsung's website and at 1,500-plus Experience Stores across India, including Corporate+ and Student+ online stores.
Returns and upgrades are handled by Servify and DMI Finance.
Check Samsung's official terms or customer support for any DOA/return procedures and timelines.