Samsung Galaxy Forever program now available for S26 series Technology Mar 19, 2026

Samsung just rolled out its Galaxy Forever program for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, making it way simpler (and lighter on your wallet) to grab the latest Galaxy.

You pay only one-half the phone's price over 12 months with no-cost EMIs and get 13 months of Samsung Care+ (worth ₹13,999) for accidental and liquid damage.

After 12 months, you can either return the device (assured buyback), upgrade to the next Galaxy, or pay off the rest to keep your phone.