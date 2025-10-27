Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets final update: What to do

Upgrade to newer model for better security

With no more patches coming, your S20 FE is more exposed to threats.

If you want to stay protected and keep getting updates, it might be time to look at newer models.

For example, the latest Galaxy S25 FE gets seven years of updates (all the way through 2032), while even the S21 FE is nearing its own end-of-support.

Upgrading keeps your phone—and your info—safer.