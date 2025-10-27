Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets final update: What to do
Technology
Samsung just dropped the final security patch for the Galaxy S20 FE in October 2025, which is expected to be its final update, effectively ending its support.
After four years of updates based on Samsung's typical policy (and a little extra), this phone won't get any more security fixes—so it's now open to new risks.
Upgrade to newer model for better security
With no more patches coming, your S20 FE is more exposed to threats.
If you want to stay protected and keep getting updates, it might be time to look at newer models.
For example, the latest Galaxy S25 FE gets seven years of updates (all the way through 2032), while even the S21 FE is nearing its own end-of-support.
Upgrading keeps your phone—and your info—safer.