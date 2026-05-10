Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now ₹99,999 or ₹94,999 on Amazon
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra just got a big price cut for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.
Originally ₹129,999, it's now down to ₹99,999, and with extra coupons and bank offers, you could snag it for as low as ₹94,999.
If you've been eyeing a flagship upgrade, this might be your moment.
Specs include 6.9-inch AMOLED 200MP camera
The S25 Ultra packs a vibrant 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (up to 120Hz refresh rate and super-bright 2,600 nits), runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with Android 15 (Android 16 UI 7), and sports a powerful quad-camera setup led by a massive 200MP main sensor.
You also get all the modern essentials: fast charging on its hefty 5,000mAh battery, support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, so it's built to keep up with your day-to-day life.