Samsung Galaxy S26 FE goes official in India at ₹80,000
What's the story
Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S26 family with the launch of the new Galaxy S26 FE in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2500 processor, and a triple rear camera setup. It also packs Samsung's latest One UI 9 software and a massive 4,900mAh battery for all-day use. The device is priced at ₹79,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.
Device details
What does the phone offer?
The Galaxy S26 FE sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits.
It is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor and packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom.
For selfies, it has a front-facing camera of equal resolution.
Software specs
It runs on Android 17 with One UI 9
The Galaxy S26 FE runs on Android 17 with One UI 9, which offers context-aware Galaxy AI features for more intuitive everyday interactions.
The phone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity.
It also promises long-term software support with up to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates from the global launch date.
Dimensions
The device weighs around 193g
The Galaxy S26 FE packs a massive 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.
Samsung claims the phone can charge up to 69% in about half an hour with a compatible adapter. It also supports 15W fast wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.
The device has dimensions of 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4mm and weighs around 193g, making it relatively lightweight for its size.