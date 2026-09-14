Samsung Galaxy S26 FE goes official in India at ₹80,000

The Galaxy S26 FE sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits.

It is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor and packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies, it has a front-facing camera of equal resolution.