Samsung Galaxy S26 FE revealed online with triple camera
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE just got its look revealed online, and it's coming in black, green, and purple.
The phone sticks to a flat rear panel like the regular S26, but now sports a raised camera bump with three vertical sensors and an LED flash, so it's a bit different from this year's model.
S26 FE expected with Exynos 2500
The S26 FE is expected to pack Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip, 12GB of RAM, and Android 17 with One UI 9.
It'll likely have a big 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a solid 5,000mAh battery that charges fast (wired and wireless), plus IP68 water and dust resistance.
Spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission database recently, it looks set for launch in September.