Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launches August 27: What to expect

The upcoming Galaxy Event will be held on August 27, starting at 9:00pm KST (5:30pm IST).

The presentation will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel.

Although the company hasn't shared a detailed agenda for the event, its invitation hints at a device focused on bringing core Galaxy S26 experiences to a wider audience.

This description, along with recent leaks about the FE model, has fueled speculation that it could debut at this event.