Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launches August 27: What to expect
What's the story
Samsung is gearing up to unveil a new member of its Galaxy S26 family, the Galaxy S26 FE. The company has confirmed an upcoming Galaxy Event on August 27, 2026. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the name or specifications of the device, recent leaks and industry speculation suggest that it will be the highlight of the event. The launch follows Samsung's focus on camera and AI enhancements in the Galaxy S26 series.
Event specifics
Event timing and where to watch it live
The upcoming Galaxy Event will be held on August 27, starting at 9:00pm KST (5:30pm IST).
The presentation will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel.
Although the company hasn't shared a detailed agenda for the event, its invitation hints at a device focused on bringing core Galaxy S26 experiences to a wider audience.
This description, along with recent leaks about the FE model, has fueled speculation that it could debut at this event.
Device expectations
Design and camera specifications
If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S26 FE will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The design is expected to be flat with thin bezels and a centrally-aligned hole-punch camera.
Samsung is likely to offer the device in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio color options.
The rear panel could feature three vertically stacked cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.
Hardware details
Other features of Galaxy S26 FE
Internally, the Galaxy S26 FE is rumored to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor, coupled with a 4,900mAh battery and support for 45W wired charging.
The device is also expected to feature an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
A recent EPREL label has suggested an A rating for energy efficiency and drop resistance, while the phone received a C rating for repairability.
Software and aesthetics
Software support for upcoming smartphone
Samsung is also expected to provide seven Android OS upgrades and long-term security support for the Galaxy S26 FE. This would bring it closer to the company's flagship software support policy.
The device is likely to follow Samsung's current design language with a flat display, rounded corners, and a vertically arranged triple-camera system.