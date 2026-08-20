Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launches August 27: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launches August 27: What to expect
The device will debut on August 27

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launches August 27: What to expect

By Akash Pandey
Aug 20, 2026
02:27 pm
What's the story

Samsung is gearing up to unveil a new member of its Galaxy S26 family, the Galaxy S26 FE. The company has confirmed an upcoming Galaxy Event on August 27, 2026. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the name or specifications of the device, recent leaks and industry speculation suggest that it will be the highlight of the event. The launch follows Samsung's focus on camera and AI enhancements in the Galaxy S26 series.

Event specifics

Event timing and where to watch it live

The upcoming Galaxy Event will be held on August 27, starting at 9:00pm KST (5:30pm IST).

The presentation will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel.

Although the company hasn't shared a detailed agenda for the event, its invitation hints at a device focused on bringing core Galaxy S26 experiences to a wider audience.

This description, along with recent leaks about the FE model, has fueled speculation that it could debut at this event.

Device expectations

Design and camera specifications

If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S26 FE will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The design is expected to be flat with thin bezels and a centrally-aligned hole-punch camera.

Samsung is likely to offer the device in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio color options.

The rear panel could feature three vertically stacked cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardware details

Other features of Galaxy S26 FE

Internally, the Galaxy S26 FE is rumored to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor, coupled with a 4,900mAh battery and support for 45W wired charging.

The device is also expected to feature an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

A recent EPREL label has suggested an A rating for energy efficiency and drop resistance, while the phone received a C rating for repairability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Software and aesthetics

Software support for upcoming smartphone

Samsung is also expected to provide seven Android OS upgrades and long-term security support for the Galaxy S26 FE. This would bring it closer to the company's flagship software support policy.

The device is likely to follow Samsung's current design language with a flat display, rounded corners, and a vertically arranged triple-camera system.

ADVERTISEMENT