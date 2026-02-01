Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ launched with Exynos 2600 chip
Samsung just dropped its new Galaxy S26 and S26+ at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California.
Both phones run on the speedy 2nm Exynos 2600 chip with Android 16 and One UI 8.5.
Alongside, Samsung also showed off the S26 Ultra and new Galaxy Buds 4.
The S26 has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display; the S26+ bumps that up to 6.7-inch—both with smooth 120Hz refresh rates.
You get a triple rear camera setup led by a sharp 50MP sensor, plus a solid 12MP selfie camera for all your snaps and videos.
Battery life looks promising too: 4,300mAh for the S26, and an even bigger 4,900mAh for the Plus model.
Prices start at ₹87,999 (S26) and ₹1,19,999 (S26+), with color options including Blue, Black, Purple, and White—so you've got plenty of choice if you're looking to upgrade!