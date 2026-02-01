Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ launched with Exynos 2600 chip

Prices start at ₹87,999

The S26 has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display; the S26+ bumps that up to 6.7-inch—both with smooth 120Hz refresh rates.

You get a triple rear camera setup led by a sharp 50MP sensor, plus a solid 12MP selfie camera for all your snaps and videos.

Battery life looks promising too: 4,300mAh for the S26, and an even bigger 4,900mAh for the Plus model.

Prices start at ₹87,999 (S26) and ₹1,19,999 (S26+), with color options including Blue, Black, Purple, and White—so you've got plenty of choice if you're looking to upgrade!