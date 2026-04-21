Samsung Galaxy S26 sales jump 29% despite RAM storage hiccups
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is off to a strong start in 2026, even with some RAM and storage hiccups.
Sales jumped 29% over last year's S25 launch, helping the smartphone market grow by 5%.
Most buyers, about seven out of 10, are choosing the top-tier S26 Ultra, showing there's real excitement for premium features.
Promos boost S26 Ultra preorders
Big promos from AT&T and T-Mobile made the $1,300 S26 Ultra more tempting, especially for folks upgrading from older models.
Samsung's new Privacy Display feature has also caught people's attention.
Plus, moving the launch back to March may have helped boost interest and preorder demand.