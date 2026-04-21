Samsung Galaxy S26 sales jump 29% despite RAM storage hiccups Technology Apr 21, 2026

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is off to a strong start in 2026, even with some RAM and storage hiccups.

Sales jumped 29% over last year's S25 launch, helping the smartphone market grow by 5%.

Most buyers, about seven out of 10, are choosing the top-tier S26 Ultra, showing there's real excitement for premium features.