Samsung Galaxy S26 series can now share files with iPhones

How to share files between Galaxy and Apple devices

You'll be able to pick a file in your S26 Gallery, tap Quick Share, and use Quick Share's share interface to select the Apple device that appears as an AirDrop target.

Friends on iPhones, iPads, or Macs (set to 'Everyone') will appear as visible AirDrop targets and can accept the transfer, as long as Wi-Fi is turned on (and the recipient's screen/phone visibility is enabled).

Each file can be up to 1GB (with a 2GB daily limit).

Older Galaxy models will get this feature later.