Samsung Galaxy S26 series can now share files with iPhones
Samsung just announced that the Galaxy S26 series will soon let you send files to Apple devices using Quick Share, basically bringing AirDrop-style sharing to Galaxy phones.
Samsung's Choi Won-jun shared, "We plan to support AirDrop compatibility starting with the Galaxy S26 series ... It will be provided sequentially through software updates."
How to share files between Galaxy and Apple devices
You'll be able to pick a file in your S26 Gallery, tap Quick Share, and use Quick Share's share interface to select the Apple device that appears as an AirDrop target.
Friends on iPhones, iPads, or Macs (set to 'Everyone') will appear as visible AirDrop targets and can accept the transfer, as long as Wi-Fi is turned on (and the recipient's screen/phone visibility is enabled).
Each file can be up to 1GB (with a 2GB daily limit).
Older Galaxy models will get this feature later.
Competing with Google Pixel phones
Until now, only Google Pixel phones had this cross-platform sharing, starting with Pixel 10 last year.
The Galaxy S26 series has been confirmed to receive AirDrop compatibility, expanding the feature beyond Google's Pixel phones.
Early leaks and screenshots hinted at the update in the weeks leading up to the Galaxy S26 launch, but it's finally official now.