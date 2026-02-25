Samsung Galaxy S26 series launching today: How to watch

The regular S26 has a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (120Hz), while the S26+ steps up to a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen. The Ultra leads the pack with a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display at super-sharp resolution, all supporting smooth scrolling at 120Hz. Battery life looks solid too, with the base model packing a 4,300mAh battery and fast charging up to 25W.

Pricing and pre-orders

If you're into photos, the S26 Ultra flexes hard with its 200MP main camera, plus ultrawide and dual telephoto lenses for serious versatility.

The regular models offer more standard camera setups—50MP on the S26 and 50MP on the S26+.

In India, prices start around ₹80K for the base model, ₹1 lakh for the Plus, and go up to ₹1.6 lakh for top-end Ultras (depending on storage).

Pre-orders are expected to kick off February 25 if you want first dibs!