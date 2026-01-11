Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S26 series set for February launch, says leak
Technology
Samsung's next big thing—the Galaxy S26 series—is rumored to launch globally on February 25, 2026, a shift from their usual January timeline.
The lineup is likely to include three models: the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra.
This change marks a noticeable shift in Samsung's flagship routine.
What else to know:
The phones are expected to hit stores by late March, which is a longer wait than usual after the announcement.
Depending on where you live, you'll see either Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chip or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 under the hood.
With memory and storage prices climbing, these new Galaxys might cost more than last year's models—so keep an eye out for official pricing soon.