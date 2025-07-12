Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra anticipates major camera upgrade

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is coming in early 2025, keeping its huge 6.9-inch screen and S Pen but getting a more refined look with slimmer bezels and a smooth back. The headline? Its camera system is getting a serious boost.

200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens The S26 Ultra features a new 200MP main sensor for sharper photos and better low-light shots.

There's also a 50MP ultra-wide lens, an upgraded 12MP telephoto, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom—so your pics should look great in any situation.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, improved cooling Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip (with no Exynos version this time), plus improved cooling to handle gaming or multitasking.

Battery stays at 5,000mAh with fast charging that may be upgraded from the current 45W.