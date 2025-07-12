Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra anticipates major camera upgrade
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is coming in early 2025, keeping its huge 6.9-inch screen and S Pen but getting a more refined look with slimmer bezels and a smooth back.
The headline? Its camera system is getting a serious boost.
200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens
The S26 Ultra features a new 200MP main sensor for sharper photos and better low-light shots.
There's also a 50MP ultra-wide lens, an upgraded 12MP telephoto, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom—so your pics should look great in any situation.
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, improved cooling
Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip (with no Exynos version this time), plus improved cooling to handle gaming or multitasking.
Battery stays at 5,000mAh with fast charging that may be upgraded from the current 45W.
Seamless back panel, One UI on Android
No more bulky camera bump—the back is now seamless for a cleaner feel.
It'll ship with the latest One UI on Android right out of the box, and you can expect the official launch early next year.