OpenAI postpones launch of anticipated open model Technology Jul 12, 2025

OpenAI has hit pause on releasing its new open AI model, which was supposed to drop next week.

The team says they need more time for safety testing and reviewing tricky areas before letting it out into the world.

CEO Sam Altman shared that they're holding off until the model meets their high standards—a move meant to maintain OpenAI's standing within the global AI community.