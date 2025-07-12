OpenAI postpones launch of anticipated open model
OpenAI has hit pause on releasing its new open AI model, which was supposed to drop next week.
The team says they need more time for safety testing and reviewing tricky areas before letting it out into the world.
CEO Sam Altman shared that they're holding off until the model meets their high standards—a move meant to maintain OpenAI's standing within the global AI community.
Moonshot AI just launched Kimi K2
This upcoming open model is expected to have smart reasoning skills, similar to OpenAI's "o-series" models, and aims to outshine rivals like DeepSeek's R1.
But while OpenAI takes its time, competitors aren't slowing down—Moonshot AI just launched Kimi K2 (with a whopping one trillion parameters), claiming it even beats GPT-4.1.
Labs like Mistral and Qwen are also dropping advanced models, so the race is definitely heating up.