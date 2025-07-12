Next Article
Moonshot AI unveils open-source model Kimi K2
Moonshot AI, a Chinese startup, just launched Kimi K2—an open-source AI that's especially strong at coding and handling complex tasks with different tools.
It even outperforms some big names like DeepSeek's V3 and can go head-to-head with US models such as Anthropic's when it comes to coding skills.
Moonshot AI aims to bounce back with this launch
Opening up Kimi K2 is part of a bigger push by Chinese tech companies to build global communities and stay competitive despite US tech restrictions.
Moonshot, which made waves in 2024 but faced tough competition this year, is hoping this launch will help them bounce back and win over more users—even with heavyweights like Alibaba backing them.