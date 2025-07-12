Asteroid the size of an airplane approaching Earth

2025 MG1 is moving fast (about 25760km/h), but it's not considered hazardous since it's both far enough away and not huge by space standards. It belongs to the Aten group—asteroids that cross Earth's orbit and get extra attention from scientists.

No public viewing events planned

Catching a glimpse of this one won't be easy; you'd need some serious telescope power.

No public viewing events are planned so far, but if you're into astronomy and have access to pro-level gear, it might be worth a shot.

Events like this remind us why keeping an eye on near-Earth objects matters.