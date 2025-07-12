Asteroid the size of an airplane approaching Earth
Heads up: an asteroid about the size of a large aircraft hangar, called 2025 MG1, will zoom safely past Earth on July 12.
It's roughly 130 feet wide and will pass by at a comfortable distance—over 3 million kilometers away.
Asteroid belongs to Aten group
2025 MG1 is moving fast (about 25760km/h), but it's not considered hazardous since it's both far enough away and not huge by space standards.
It belongs to the Aten group—asteroids that cross Earth's orbit and get extra attention from scientists.
No public viewing events planned
Catching a glimpse of this one won't be easy; you'd need some serious telescope power.
No public viewing events are planned so far, but if you're into astronomy and have access to pro-level gear, it might be worth a shot.
Events like this remind us why keeping an eye on near-Earth objects matters.