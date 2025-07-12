Google Drive desktop redesign introduces centralized interface

A look at the new features

The refreshed look borrows handy features from drive.google.com—think a universal search bar and an easy pause button for syncing.

There's also a new floating action button for quick access to your Drive folder, plus shortcuts for shared files and syncing extra folders.

On top of that, Google Calendar on Android now lets you share calendars straight from your phone, and Gmail on the web can sum up long email threads with Gemini summary cards.