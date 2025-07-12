Google Drive desktop redesign introduces centralized interface
Google just gave its Drive for desktop app a much-needed makeover, making it way simpler to keep track of your files.
Now, everything from sync activity to notifications and shared files is in one spot.
The update works on both Mac and Windows, covers all types of Google accounts, and finally brings Google Photos into the mix.
A look at the new features
The refreshed look borrows handy features from drive.google.com—think a universal search bar and an easy pause button for syncing.
There's also a new floating action button for quick access to your Drive folder, plus shortcuts for shared files and syncing extra folders.
On top of that, Google Calendar on Android now lets you share calendars straight from your phone, and Gmail on the web can sum up long email threads with Gemini summary cards.