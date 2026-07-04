The device is getting massive discount on Flipkart

Samsung S26 Ultra drops below ₹1.2L mark on Flipkart

By Akash Pandey 03:07 pm Jul 04, 202603:07 pm

What's the story

Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The 256GB storage variant of the device has received a flat discount of ₹19,001. This brings its price down from the original MRP of ₹1,39,999 to a more affordable ₹1,20,998. The effective price can be further reduced to ₹1,18,498 by availing eligible bank offers.