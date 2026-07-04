Samsung S26 Ultra drops below ₹1.2L mark on Flipkart
What's the story
Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The 256GB storage variant of the device has received a flat discount of ₹19,001. This brings its price down from the original MRP of ₹1,39,999 to a more affordable ₹1,20,998. The effective price can be further reduced to ₹1,18,498 by availing eligible bank offers.
Discount details
Bank offers available on device purchases
Along with the flat discount, Flipkart is also providing extra bank discounts on purchases of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Customers using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards can avail an instant discount of ₹4,500. Other offers include a cashback of ₹4,000 on Flipkart SBI Credit Cards and an instant discount of ₹2,500 on select ICICI Bank, HSBC Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit cards.
Information
Exchange discount of up to ₹63,300 offered
Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to ₹63,300 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The exact amount depends on the condition and model of the old smartphone being exchanged. This additional offer further sweetens the deal for customers looking to upgrade their devices.
Device features
Specifications of Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Quad HD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device packs a massive 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5 on top.