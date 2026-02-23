Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks with new privacy display
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, launching February 25, 2026, just got an early spotlight thanks to tech YouTuber Sahil Karoul.
The big buzz? Its new Privacy Display—this screen darkens from side angles, so only you can see what's on your phone.
It was shown off next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Design tweaks and privacy screen
The S26 Ultra sports a fresh white look and some design tweaks.
It still supports the S Pen, but this time you'll need to insert it just right—and there's no Bluetooth in the stylus anymore.
Even with these changes, the privacy screen and updated style are grabbing attention before launch day.