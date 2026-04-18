Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra rumored with UFS 5.0 and Snapdragon-8-Elite-Gen-6-Pro
Technology
Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, is shaping up to be a major leap forward.
Rumor has it, we may see super-fast UFS 5.0 storage (so apps and files load more quickly) and a new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip for smoother performance and better battery life.
These changes should make the phone feel faster and more efficient overall.
S27 Ultra could include 200MP camera
The S27 Ultra could also bring camera improvements, a quad rear setup with a whopping 200MP main sensor for sharper photos, even in low light.
Plus, it is likely to keep fan favorites like S Pen support and a big display for gaming or streaming.