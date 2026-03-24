Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to retain S Pen, digitizer

Why Samsung decided to stick with the current setup

Turns out, people weren't fans of thinner models such as the Galaxy S25 Edge, which received negative feedback, so Samsung listened and kept the EMR-based S Pen.

They did consider other stylus options but stuck with what works best for users.

The new Ultra is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, while the regular S27 and S27+ will likely get Exynos 2600 chips, so there's something different under each hood.