Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra previewed in leaked renders

By Akash Pandey 12:48 pm Jun 23, 2024

What's the story As Samsung gears up for its Unpacked event rumored to be on July 10, an exclusive leak has offered a sneak peek at the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Although not expected to be announced at the event, the product is anticipated for release early next year alongside the rest of the Galaxy Tab S10 family. The leaked renders, provided by Onleaks and Android Headlines, showcase a design strikingly similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Design and dimensions similar to last year's model

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's dimensions are virtually identical to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, measuring approximately 326.4x208.6x5.45mm. The new tablet will continue to feature quad speakers, likely tuned by AKG, with power and volume buttons on the right side of the device. It also includes magnetic charging for the S Pen on the back and maintains a display size of 14.6-inch.

Camera and chipset details

Samsung has chosen to keep the dual front and dual rear cameras for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, meaning that the display notch remains. The company is reportedly still undecided about whether to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon X Elite chipset in the device. The choice of chipset could potentially impact battery life.

Expected RAM and storage variants

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is expected to come with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. It will likely be available in storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, following the pattern set by the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It is not expected to include a 128GB model. Also, the possibility of a new 2TB model remains uncertain at this point.