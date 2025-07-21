Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series debuts in India: Check specs

Both watches run on the new Exynos W1000 chip, with 2GB RAM for smooth multitasking. Storage is solid—32GB on the standard model and a roomy 64GB on the Classic. You get One UI 8 Watch, plus bright Super AMOLED displays that hit up to an impressive 3,000 nits for easy outdoor viewing.

Galaxy Watch 8 series: Pricing and availability

Prices start at ₹32,999 for the Bluetooth-only base model; top out at ₹50,999 for the Classic LTE version.

If you pre-order before July 24, you can snag cashback or upgrade bonuses.

There are also no-cost EMI plans and extra discounts if you bundle it with a new Galaxy S or Z phone.