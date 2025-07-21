Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series debuts in India: Check specs
Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic in India, bringing upgraded health tracking, rugged designs, and fresh style options.
The regular Watch 8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Classic goes bigger at 46mm with a premium stainless steel body.
Exynos W1000 chip powers the wearables
Both watches run on the new Exynos W1000 chip, with 2GB RAM for smooth multitasking.
Storage is solid—32GB on the standard model and a roomy 64GB on the Classic.
You get One UI 8 Watch, plus bright Super AMOLED displays that hit up to an impressive 3,000 nits for easy outdoor viewing.
Galaxy Watch 8 series: Pricing and availability
Prices start at ₹32,999 for the Bluetooth-only base model; top out at ₹50,999 for the Classic LTE version.
If you pre-order before July 24, you can snag cashback or upgrade bonuses.
There are also no-cost EMI plans and extra discounts if you bundle it with a new Galaxy S or Z phone.