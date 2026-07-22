Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 debuts with Snapdragon Wear Elite chip
What's the story
Samsung has introduced its latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 9. The new device runs on Google's Wear OS 7 and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite system-on-chip. This new engine is expected to enhance the watch's speed and efficiency, particularly in health-monitoring capabilities. The design of the Galaxy Watch 9 remains similar to its predecessor, but it comes with a few notable upgrades.
Upgrades
The new model offers an extended battery life
The Galaxy Watch 9 comes with bigger batteries than its predecessor, a 390mAh cell for the 40mm version and a 445mAh unit for the larger 44mm variant.
Samsung claims that both models can last up to 30 hours on a single charge with the always-on display feature.
The company has also introduced a new cream-colored case for the smaller model, expanding its color options beyond graphite and silver finishes.
Health focus
AI-enhanced health-tracking features are now available
The Galaxy Watch 9 comes with a range of AI-enhanced health-tracking features.
These include Sleep Apnea monitoring, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, a generalized Fitness Index, and loud noise alerts to protect your hearing.
The new model also offers free trials for Strava and iFIT services, giving users the opportunity to track their fitness activities and access professionally-created guided workouts.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The Galaxy Watch 9 is priced at ₹37,999 for the Bluetooth model and ₹41,999 for the LTE variant. Pre-orders for the device are now open, with general availability set to begin on August 4.